Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean Pork and Orzo

Create a splendid meal in 30 minutes or less!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper



2 tablespoons olive oil3 quarts water1-1/4 cups uncooked orzo pasta1/4 teaspoon salt1 package (6 ounces) fresh baby spinach1 cup grape tomatoes, halved3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

-Rub pork with pepper; cut into 1-in. cubes. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add pork; cook and stir until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, bring water to a boil. Stir in orzo and salt; cook, uncovered, 8 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook until orzo is tender and spinach is wilted, 45-60 seconds longer. Drain.

-Add tomatoes to pork; heat through. Stir in orzo mixture and cheese.

