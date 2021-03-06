Clarion County SAFE Announces Participation in Week of Giving

CLARION, Pa. — Clarion County SAFE is pleased to announce their participation in the fourth Week of Giving event hosted by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

(Archived Photo: Representatives from SAFE and the Clarion County Commissioner’s office standing together during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month last year)

The Week of Giving event kicks off on Monday, March 15, and will run until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

This collective philanthropy event allows donors to give to numerous nonprofits throughout Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties, as well as the community of Punxsutawney.

Bridge Builders Community Foundation’s website bbcfgives.org allows for online tax-exempt donations to be made to SAFE.

Stop Abuse for Everyone (SAFE) is a non-profit organization and a Clarion County United Way agency that provides services for people affected by domestic or dating violence. Those services include crisis counseling, information and referral, emergency arrangements, and safety planning. Shelter is provided for victims and their children in immediate danger.

SAFE staff and volunteers provide advocacy accompaniment in dealing with the legal process and other community resources. They also provide education events for the community and presentations to schools and other groups.

There is Bridge Housing available to homeless women and their children with or without domestic violence issues.

For many of these services, SAFE is required to provide matching funds, so community support is essential and very much appreciated.

Donations of a minimum of $25.00 can be given online at bbcfgives.org between 8:00 a.m. on March 16 through March 18 at 11:59 p.m. All donations during this week will have a pro-rated amount added through a match challenge at Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

Donors can select multiple nonprofits to give to within the same transaction and also allocate varying contributions to each nonprofit selected. Donations received through the Week of Giving event are fully tax-deductible donations under applicable federal and state laws.

For several years, SAFE has had its St. Patrick’s Day Dance at the Fraternal Order of Eagles center. This year, unfortunately, it is not possible to hold the event. The community is urged to support SAFE through the Week of Giving instead.

More information is online at bbcfgives.org.

