Clarion Hospital Releases COVID-19 Update

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital released the following COVID-19 update:

Vaccine:

· Appointment availability is determined by vaccine doses received from PA DOH.

· Who is eligible for the vaccine?

o All in group “1A”, as defined by PA Department of Health.

· Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update March 05, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 03/04/2021: 12,109

Test obtained at CH testing facility: 10,249

Positives: 1,912

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 03/04/2021: 40,685

Tests obtained at BMH testing facility: 16,601

Positives: 2,761

Hospital Inpatients as of 03/05/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

