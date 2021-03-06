Clarion University Announces In-Person Spring Commencement Plans

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University announced on Friday their plans for in-person Spring Commencement events.

According to a release from the university, multiple in-person Spring Commencement events will be hosted on Saturday, May 8, at Memorial Stadium for graduates who wish to be recognized at an in-person ceremony.

The ceremonies will be held rain or shine with limited officials and guest speakers and will also be live-streamed. The in-person events will differ in some ways from traditional commencement ceremonies, intending to honor graduates and their families while still adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The release states the number of students who plan to participate in person will inform the size of the ceremonies. At the recommendation of its public health partners, the university expects to strictly limit guests to two people per graduate. Also, the ceremonies will be held entirely outdoors and masks and physical distancing will be required.

If health and safety guidelines change, the university’s plans may also change accordingly, the release notes.

On May 8, the university also plans to launch pre-recorded ceremonial videos that feature the full commencement ceremony with all of the speakers and recognition of all graduates. As with previous virtual commencements, the university will ask graduates to submit a photo and be recognized in the video production.

“Commencement is a significant milestone, one that’s important to graduates and their families alike,” Clarion University President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson stated in the release.

“While this commencement will be different, I am thrilled to celebrate our graduating students’ accomplishments.”

Additional information regarding ASN and BSN 4-year nurse pinning ceremonies, as well as more specific information regarding the commencement ceremonies, will be released soon.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.