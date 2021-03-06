Clyde W. Neal, Jr., 62, of Oil City, Cranberry Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, following a brief illness.

He was born December 20, 1958, in Oil City to Alberta (Hogue) Neal and the late Clyde W. Neal, Sr.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Clyde was an avid participant and was well known in the local racing circuits. He also enjoyed hunting, playing golf, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was of the protestant faith. Clyde was a soft spoken individual and had a good heart and gave help to anyone that needed it.

Mr. Neal was a lifetime employee of Joy Manufacturing, now Komatsu, working as a welder and a machinist.

He was married in Polk on September 21, 2003, to the former Kathy R. Tenney, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Misty M. Lockhart and her partner Dan Heeter and their daughter Jaylyn Gray of Knox, and Joe Lockhart and his son Logen of Seneca; his mother, Alberta Neal of Oil City; a sister, Rebecca Anderson and her husband Ed of Oil City; his maternal grandmother, Ada Hogue of Oil City; and his mother-in-law, Charlotte Tenney of Oil City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde W. Neal, Sr., who died February 18, 2021.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Monday (March 8) from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday (March 9) at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Peterson, associate pastor of Atlantic Ave. United Brethren Church, officiating. Private interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Venango County, 7 Elm St., Oil City, P, 16301; or to the Steve King Foundation (for injured drivers), 621 Benton St., Jetmore, KS, 67854.

Online condolences may be expressed to Clyde’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.