Featured Local Job: Correction Officers

Start a new career in Corrections at Venango County Prison today!

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for new full-time and part-time Corrections Officers.

Applicants must be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained their high school diploma or GED. No experience is necessary and all training will be provided on the job and through attendance at the Corrections Academy.

Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance at no cost to the employee. Many additional benefits are available, including two weeks of paid vacation following the completion of one year of service in addition to multiple paid holidays and paid sick leave at the completion of the probation period.

Applications may be obtained by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Friday, March 19th, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.