Hearing for Woman Who Gave Officers Her Sister’s Name When Arrested for Shoplifting Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning for reportedly providing officers with her sister’s name and date of birth after being caught shoplifting at the Clarion Walmart.

Court documents indicate 27-year-old Lauren Brooke Uncapher, of Numine, Armstrong County, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, on the following charges:

– False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

– Retail Theft, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:04 p.m. on February 7, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Clarion Walmart store after being notified by a Walmart Loss Prevention employee of a retail theft in progress. Police then located the suspect described by the employee.

The employee reported seeing the suspect conceal several cosmetic, toiletry, and other usable items in a camouflage cosmetic bag, then proceeding past the final point of sale and outside of the store. The employee then attempted to stop the suspect on the sidewalk in front of the store, but the suspect allegedly denied the allegation and fled on foot through the parking lot toward the nearby Eat ‘n Park restaurant. The employee then contacted Clarion-based State Police, the complaint states.

When police located the suspect, she was asked to identify herself, and she provided a name and date of birth, indicating that she was only 17 years old and a juvenile, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the suspect was found to be in possession of a camouflage toiletry bag with many items in the original packaging, as well as some removed from the packaging. She did not have a receipt in her possession showing the purchase or a transaction involving the items.

The suspect was then detained and transported back to Walmart to be identified by the employee and to verify the items were, in fact, stolen.

The store employee who had contacted police then verified the stolen items and provided police with a stolen property total of $131.17.

The suspect was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for processing, and it was discovered that she had provided police with a false identity. A fingerprint submission came back to 27-year-old Lauren Brooke Uncapher and multiple hit confirmations were also returned showing Uncapher was wanted in Clarion, Jefferson, and Armstrong Counties.

When asked about why she provided a false identity, Uncapher initially denied the allegation and said the hit responses were for her sister. However, when police explained that her fingerprints would not result in a mistaken identity, Uncapher said she provided her sister’s information because she knew she was wanted in multiple counties by probation, and she was scared and did not want to go to jail. She told police she thought she could get away with providing her sister’s information because they look alike, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Uncapher through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, February 11.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.