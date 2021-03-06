Mary Adeline O’Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born December 15, 1934, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: William Harvey Dilley and Goldie Tirk Dilley.

She was married December 8, 1952, to Jack Junior O’Neil; he preceded her in death on August 16, 2003. Together, the couple enjoyed for many years belonging to, and participating in the Antique Automobile Club.

She was always happiest as a homemaker and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Mrs. O’Neil was an avid reader. She enjoyed shopping, and buying items to send to the missions at the Wounded Knee Indian Reservation. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her, and whose lives she touched!

She is survived by her children: Ronda L. McCartney; William E. O’Neil; Randy R. O’Neil and his wife, Kathleen; Forest M. “Dusty” O’Neil and his wife, Lorie; and Jackie L. Rossman and her husband, Mike; in addition to fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Also surviving is a sister, Roxie Casale and her husband, Ed of Murfreesboro, TN; and a “special nephew”, Richard Dilley; in addition to many other nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Heath O’Neil; a great grandson, Cody McCartney; three brothers: Bert Dilley, Lewis Dilley, and Shirley Wayne Dilley.

Friends may call Sunday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11 AM in the Pilgrim Holiness Church, 925 Rocky Grove Avenue, Franklin with Reverend Paul Baker, officiating.

Interment will follow in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to the Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

