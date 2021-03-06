Mrs. Ruth Elaine ‘Laney’ Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away March 2, 2021, at 11 AM in UPMC Northwest Hospital.

A daughter of Elmer Calvin and Helen Ruth (Marshall) Ritchey, she was born in Franklin August 27, 1936. She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1954. She graduated from Oil City Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse in the Oil City nursery retiring in 1992.

She married William Andrew Maul Jr., on June 14, 1957, at the Rocky Grove Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1998.

She was a member of the Worden Chapel United Methodist Church, Keely Road, Franklin.

Surviving her are son, William Andrew Maul III and his wife Lenore of Litchfield, Ohio; her daughter, Ellen Ruth Haubrich and her husband Nicholas of Pensacola, Florida; and her daughter, Laura Beth Slye and her husband David of Stafford, Virginia. She also has 7 grandchildren, Nicholas R., ‘Hokie’ Haubrich, Jr. and his wife Lyndsey, Nicole M. (Haubrich) Crossley and her husband Patrick, William A. Maul IV, Stephen H. Maul, Kevin M. Maul, Joseph D. Slye, and Sarah M. Maul; great-granddaughter, Peyton Marie Crossley; two step-great-grandchildren, Nathan ‘Nate’ Patrick and Alyssa Renee Crossley; two sisters, Deanna Jane Wolff and her husband Harry (deceased) of Cave Creek, Arizona and Margaret Susan ‘Peggy Sue’ Miller and her husband Bruce of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Jane; grandson, Andrew John “AJ” Slye; and great-grandson, Christopher Crossley.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. & 1:00 P.M. – 2:15 P.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday March 13, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with David McVay, Senior Pastor of Worden Chapel, officiating.

The funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

In lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization honoring her late grandson. “A.J.”, by visiting www.SlyeStrong6Foundation.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Worden Chapel United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

