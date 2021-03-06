 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Renee L. Masterson

Saturday, March 6, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GPAwkd3VFMd (1)Renee L. Masterson, 58, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.

Born April 6, 1962, in Franklin, Renee was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Betty (Hovis) Sutley. She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Throughout her life, Renee could be found managing the local Kwik Fill.

In her spare time, Renee had a love for the outdoors, enjoyed riding horses, health permitting, and many trips to the beach to see lighthouses were had throughout her life.

Her favorite moments in life will forever be of the times she spent with her beloved family, especially around the campfire, and all the times she had with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Brandon Masterson and his wife, Brittany, William Masterson and his wife, Caitlin, and Jeremy Masterson and his wife, Marieh, all of Franklin; her daughter, Jessica Vogan and her husband, D.J., of Seneca; her eight grandchildren, Alexander Rodgers, Easton Masterson, Landon Masterson, Nataleigh Masterson, Austin Masterson, Emersyn Masterson, Jude Vogan, and Gabi Vogan.

Renee is further survived by her two brothers, Jerry Sutley and his wife, Renae, of Florida, and Ken Sutley and his wife, Kris, of Arizona; and by her three sisters, Deb Olsen of Cochranton, Wendy Cornell and her husband, Greg, of Erie, and Peg Robinson and her husband, Barry, of Franklin.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323. Those wishing to come are urged to dress casually.

A Celebration of Life honoring Renee will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, beginning at 12 pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Kightlinger, VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


