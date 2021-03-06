Rose M. Renninger, 80, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 12:25 P.M. Thursday March 4, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Born in Pearl, Victory Twp. PA, on Sept. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Violet Withrow Reese.

Rose had been previously been married to Carl Trauterman and later married Ellsworth Renninger, both of whom preceded her in death.

She had been involved as a 4-H leader for many years and had also volunteered with and attended the Oil City Salvation Army.

Rose enjoyed working the carnivals with Dave Martin.

She is survived by her son, Jay Trauterman of Oil City; three grandsons, Jay Trauterman of Franklin, Bryan Trauterman of Oil City, and Travis Trauterman of Oil City; and a great grandson, Vincent.

Rose had many brothers and sisters including: Donna, Albert, Betty, Mary, Nancy, Dora, Dave, Roy, Don, Martha, Jerry, Jake and Peggy.

She was preceded in death by longtime companion, Dave Collins.

Friends will be received on Monday March 8, 2021, in the Reinsel Funeral Home, from 3:00-4:00 P.M, Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Major Laura Deusenberry, of the Oil City Salvation Army Presiding.

Interment will be in Fertigs Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Oil City Salvation Army.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

