 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Missing New Jersey Cat Turns Up Four Years Later in Pittsburgh

Saturday, March 6, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Missing-New-Jersey-cat-turns-up-four-years-later-in-PittsburghPITTSBURGH, Pa. – A cat that went missing from her New Jersey home four years ago was reunited with her owner when she turned up at a Pittsburgh shelter four years later.

The Animal Friends shelter in Pittsburgh said the cat, named Nova, went missing from her owner’s home in New Jersey just before Christmas 2016, and despite numerous searches of the area and posted flyers, the feline could not be located.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.