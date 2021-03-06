Winding Path Leads Franklin Native, CU Alum to Professorship in Writing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Dreams of working in the film industry started one Franklin area native and Clarion University alum on a winding path that led to becoming a professor of writing.

John Raucci grew up in the Franklin area and graduated from Franklin High School in 1999. From there, he first went to Allegheny College in Meadville.

“I wanted to be a film-maker. I wanted to be involved in writing and directing and producing films of some kind, but didn’t know how to do that,” Raucci told exploreClarion.com.

With those things in mind, he majored in communication arts, which offered some classes in video production.

“Knowing I wanted to be in film in that capacity, I also knew I had to learn how to write well, and I liked reading and writing, anyway, so I took a lot of English classes to learn how to write better, to be creative, and to write stories in the hopes of making movies.”

Raucci noted that writing, especially writing at a college level, was initially quite difficult for him, and he struggled at times. However, it was his decision to take those extra English courses that were the first step in a slightly different journey than he first intended to take.

“I ended up, just by accident, taking enough English classes that I realized I could declare English a second major.”

With enough English credits already under his belt, he filled out the paperwork to make it an official second major and graduated as a dual major in 2003. However, once again, his next step wasn’t entirely clear.

“I did know what I wanted to do next, but I (also) knew I wanted to keep learning, and writing, and reading.”

Luckily, he soon discovered that Clarion University had just revived their Master of Art in English program after having it in moratorium for a time.

“It seemed like an opportunity to keep reading and improve on my writing and generally keep going in that direction. I still didn’t really know what I was doing, but I knew working on my writing was a good thing, and I really wanted to get better at it.”

That had slowly become his main drive and focus over the years.

“That was really driving a lot of it, just knowing I wanted to learn how to write well. I thought I was bad at it, and I knew I should learn more. Writing was actually very tough for me to figure out. It didn’t come easy for me, even though I loved it. I just knew I wanted to keep trying.”

It was finally at Clarion, in the English program there, that his future path became more clear, and it wasn’t the path into the film industry he had first been seeking.

“It was just a moment of clarity, actually realizing in one of my first classes, with Dr. (Chris) McCarrick, that there was a whole field dedicated to teaching people to write, especially people who aren’t really prepared for that because, at one point, that was me.”

At Clarion University, he discovered and dove into the discipline around the teaching of writing and discovered there was far more to it than he ever imagined.

“It was much more contentious than I thought it would be, and it was anything but boring. It was actually deeply tied into philosophy and language, and people had these fights about the best ways of teaching. I never knew all of that existed as part of the discipline. It lit a fire in me to just keep reading about it and learning about it.”

After two years at Clarion, he earned his Master’s Degree and decided to take things even further.

“There was an author we read in a class that I really liked who worked at U.W. (University of Wisconsin) Milwaukee, so I thought, okay, there’s someone in this program whose work I read and liked, so I’ll apply there. Then, that just ended up being the place that accepted me.”

Oddly enough, the professor he had first been interested in working with at U.W. Milwaukee ended up leaving for another opportunity during his first year there, but that didn’t end up mattering much.

“The program was a good fit for me, anyway, so it all worked out.”

He did suffer some culture shock, starting from Franklin, attending two relatively small post-secondary schools, Meadville and Clarion, and then diving headfirst into a large university in the City of Milwaukee.

“It’s tough coming from a small town and going off and doing things like that. It can feel like you don’t belong, and it’s not the place for you, but it’s just one of those things everyone goes through.”

As he was finishing up his Ph.D. program in Milwaukee, he focused his dissertation on civic rhetoric and public writing, looking at how writing goes beyond the classroom and into the community.

“John Quincy Adams advocated for civic rhetoric and using rhetoric as a way to build democracy and community,” he noted.

“Some of what I looked at was Adams’ philosophy and what he wrote about and how it connected with civics, good citizenship, and how to be active and engaged in democracy, as a civic duty.”

After finishing his Ph.D., he took a position as an Assistant Professor at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, where he has stayed and earned a tenured position as an Associate Professor and is also currently the Chair of the First-Year Composition Committee and the Director of the Writing Program.

“We just got some grant money, and we’re going to be changing up the whole first-year writing program over the summer. I just want to really put my stamp on it and do some new things with it.”

He primarily focuses on teaching basic and advanced composition classes, as well as some specialized writing classes for certain majors, including writing in humanities, writing for social sciences, and a capstone class for senior English majors.

Nevertheless, sometimes he does get opportunities to teach some special topics classes and was excited to recently teach a “History of Horror Films” class.

“That was a blast. It was just so much fun.”

Another “fun” class he had an opportunity to teach was a class that focused on the rhetoric of graphic novels and comics.

“It was technically a writing in the humanities class, but I made that the theme because the class had a lot of graphic design and art majors. We read ‘Watchmen’ and discussed a lot of the philosophy and other cool stuff in there.”

While his work takes up a lot of his time, he is also a devoted family man, spending his free time with his wife and two sons, as well as occasionally still playing the accordion at open mic events, as he did at Michelle’s Cafe in Clarion during his time there.

Raucci noted that while it is currently a difficult time to get into academia, with a difficult job market and often more applicants than position openings, he is glad he took a chance on it.

“The really important thing – and I’m a great example of this – is to remember that just because you’re not good at something doesn’t mean you should just throw it away. I always liked writing, but I was terrible at it, and arguably still am, but I just keep plugging away at it moving along.”

He also noted that of all the places he may have ended up, he’s glad he found a place like Frostburg, which reminds him of the small towns of western Pennsylvania.

“It reminds me of Clarion in so many ways. As a university, it is around the same size and same type of state university, and it’s in a very rural area with a similar kind of students. I’m so happy I got to come and be in an area like this.”

While he’s enjoying his role in Frostburg, he said that at times, he still misses both Franklin and Clarion.

“If I could ever come back to Clarion or Franklin or that northwestern Pennsylvania area, I would love it.”

