A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

