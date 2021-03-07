All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Larry Jordan
Larry Jordan served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Larry E. Jordan
Born: January 16, 1946
Died: January 12, 2021
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Larry, a graduate of Union High School in 1965, was a veteran of the United States Army. He served his country in the Vietnam War.
He also served his community through his memberships with the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg and the VFW Post 7132.
Military honors were accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454 following Larry’s funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
