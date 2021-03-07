Charles Luther Glosser, “Funk”, 50, of Strattanville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home, due to natural causes.

He was born October 18, 1970, in Clarion, PA, the son of Charles and Nancy Glosser.

Charles was known for his love of music and guitars. When he wasn’t jamming with his friends, he spent his time restoring old guitars and amps. He cared very deeply for his family and friends, and would do anything to help someone.

Charles is survived by his son, Joseph Wagner of Clarion; four sisters, Kim Stehle (Joe) of Strattanville, Kelly Fraga (Andy) of Quakertown, Kris Glosser of Sligo, and Jodie Beabout (Philip) of East Brady; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends will gather in the spring for a celebration of his life.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

