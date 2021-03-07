 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Bread in a Mug

Sunday, March 7, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Similar to a mug cake, this unique recipe gives you the flavor you’re looking for within minutes!

Ingredients

1 ripe banana
1/2 banana for topping

4 tablespoons wheat flour
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

-Prep the mugs: Generously spray two microwave-safe mugs with cooking spray or lightly coat with melted butter. (We think everything is better with butter!)

-Prep your bananas: Using a fork, mash the ripe banana in a bowl. Then, cut your remaining half banana into slices.

-Make the batter: Mix the egg, baking soda, baking powder, brown sugar, vegetable oil, and wheat flour with the mashed banana. Then, spoon the batter into the mugs.

-Microwave: Pop into the microwave for up to 2 minutes. You’ll want to check after 60 seconds for doneness, though.

-Top with banana: Finish each mug of banana bread with two pieces of sliced banana. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


