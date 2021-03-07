Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Bread in a Mug

Similar to a mug cake, this unique recipe gives you the flavor you’re looking for within minutes!

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1/2 banana for topping



4 tablespoons wheat flour3 tablespoons brown sugar1 egg1 tablespoon vegetable oil1/4 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

-Prep the mugs: Generously spray two microwave-safe mugs with cooking spray or lightly coat with melted butter. (We think everything is better with butter!)

-Prep your bananas: Using a fork, mash the ripe banana in a bowl. Then, cut your remaining half banana into slices.

-Make the batter: Mix the egg, baking soda, baking powder, brown sugar, vegetable oil, and wheat flour with the mashed banana. Then, spoon the batter into the mugs.

-Microwave: Pop into the microwave for up to 2 minutes. You’ll want to check after 60 seconds for doneness, though.

-Top with banana: Finish each mug of banana bread with two pieces of sliced banana. Enjoy!

