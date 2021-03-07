Clarion Cross Country: Kosanovic Takes Third, Leads Golden Eagles at Cal U

CALIFORNIA, Pa. – Courtney Kosanovic paced a swift trio of Golden Eagles in the top-10 on Saturday afternoon, setting the pace for Clarion at the Cal U Winter XC Meet.

The freshman dual-sport athlete helped the Golden Eagles to a fourth-place finish among the pack of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) teams in the final tune-up before the conference championships two weeks from today.

Kosanovic finished the 5K race in just 17:37.5, notching a mile split of 6:27 to take third overall in the field. She trailed just Slippery Rock’s Alexis Firment and Seton Hill’s Sydney Wolf in crossing the finish line, coming up just 22 seconds shy of the former and 13 seconds shy of the latter. She was just one of three Golden Eagles to place in the top-10, though, with Abigail Sullivan and Haley Schaller coming in just behind her. Sullivan took seventh place overall with a time of 17:57.3, while Schaller took ninth in the field with a time of 18:01.3.

Clarion’s top five was then rounded out by a pair of freshmen, with Autumn Pettinato taking 22nd overall with a time of 18:58.7, and Chelsey Kabel placing 26th at 19:15.4. Finishing just one spot behind Kabel was another freshman, Mackenzie Carver, who recorded a time of 19:17.4. Joelle Klein rounded out the top seven for the Golden Eagles with a time of 20:18.4.

The team will head to the PSAC Championships for their final official competition of the 2020-21 season on March 20. Lock Haven serves as the host institution.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

