Featured Local Job: Clerical Position

Calibration Services, Inc, of Emlenton, is now hiring for a Clerical position within their detail oriented calibration laboratory.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Excel required, QuickBooks knowledge a plus.

Full-time Monday through Friday.

Paid holidays, vacation, and sick time. Health, dental, life, and vision insurance paid for employee. AFLAC and 401(k) plan with employer match.

Send resume to jstump@copper.net or fax to 724-867-1346.

