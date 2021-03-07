From Hobby to Lifestyle: Local Woman Continues Building Yoga Business Through Pandemic

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A worldwide pandemic wasn’t going to stop one local woman from continuing to build and share her yoga practice in Clarion County and beyond.

(Pictured: Fredi with student Suzanne McFall during a Yoga class at Veterans Memorial Park.)

Kelly Slaugenhaupt, better known by her nickname and the preferred name “Fredi,” grew up in Clarion and graduated from Clarion Area High School. She earned her nickname at a young age based on her love of the band Limp Bizkit and lead singer Fred Durst.

“It’s silly now to reflect on, however, it has stuck like glue! And, I’m glad. I’ve been rebranded,” Fredi told exploreClarion.com.

It was a few years after she graduated high school, while she was working at an area bar in 2012, that she began practicing yoga. She noted at that time, it was a hobby, just something to do to pass some time before work.

“I remember seeing a sign at EcOasis advertising yoga for the hour before two of my shifts, so I decided to give it a try.”

She began going to yoga classes regularly with a co-worker until a change in her work schedule threw her off the “yoga wagon” for a few years.

“Sadly, it took me hitting a pretty low point to return to my practice. I was partying a lot, making tons of bad decisions. I woke up one morning and realized this is not who I am.”

When she started thinking about the last time she’d been truly happy, it was those yoga classes that first came to mind, Fredi noted.

“I dusted off my yoga mat, brought YouTube up on the TV, and I literally never looked back. It was all growth from there.”

She began by unraveling some of the unhealthy habits she had developed, and with consistent work, she began seeing results in both her mind and her body in just a few months.

“I knew then that I wanted to teach this practice to others in hopes of helping them like it was and is helping me.”

She kept up her personal practice for two years, then finally felt ready to enroll in her first Yoga Teacher Training program.

While there is technically nothing specifically required to teach yoga, most people who are earnestly teaching get certifications, according to Fredi.

“When a practitioner is looking to transition to teach, they enroll in a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training course either in person or online.”

She went with an online 200-hour certification program and has since completed a second 200-hour online certification program, as well. She is certified by both Brett Larkin and Authentic Movements and is also enrolled in the advanced 300-hour Teacher Training with Authentic Movements set to begin on April 1.

“You can also pay for a fancy registration through Yoga Alliance, although it’s not completely necessary. Insurance is much more important.”

She also stresses the importance of continuing education.

“I can proudly say I am a forever student, always willing to learn.”

After her training, she began teaching a few classes in the Veterans’ Memorial Park in Clarion but quickly expanded from there.

“Immediately a few friends offered me space in their businesses to offer classes.”

So, within her first month of teaching, she was offering classes not only at the park, but also at Toby Hill Bar, Infusion, and Wild Smoothie Co.

“It was pretty awesome. We went strong all through the winter, and at the beginning of March 2020, we moved classes to the Grace Lutheran Church.”

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everything began to change. However, Fredi wasn’t ready to let that stop her.

“We transitioned online until the weather broke, and we were able to gather at the park again, socially distanced, of course.”

She continued to hold classes in the park through the summer months, then in the autumn, she opened an official virtual yoga studio, which offers different membership options. The membership options are limited, with access to a few classes every week, or unlimited, which offers live-streamed classes every day.

There are also Day Passes which offer complete access to the studio for 24 hours, including any live classes offered within those hours, as well as access to the full library of recorded classes.

“Day Passes are a great feature that is kind of under-utilized.”

She also offers a “Home Retreat Day” each month where it’s “practically yoga all day.”

As for the yoga itself, she teaches Hatha and Vinyasa, with corresponding restorative and gentle classes. She noted some classes are creative and some are more traditional.

“I sometimes sneak in some Yin, too. Pretty much whatever I practice, I teach, because each day is different.”

While some practitioners and teachers may have had a hard time transitioning during the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s been lucky in some regards, she noted.

“You see, I’ve never had a studio practice myself, meaning I’ve gotten to where I am in my journey from practicing at home, believe it or not. Since my practice has evolved in the very space I teach from now, I feel completely in my element while teaching virtually.”

One of the most common misconceptions Fredi sees or hears is that people need to be flexible to start doing yoga.

“That is exactly like saying ‘I can’t shower because I’m too dirty.’ I wasn’t flexible when I started either, but I knew I wanted to be healthy, and with consistency, I’d get there, and I was right.”

Fredi encourages anyone who is interested to check out the Facebook page Self Love Yoga with Fredi for class schedules and a link to sign up online.

“If you’ve been wanting to do yoga but don’t know where to start, shoot me a message.”

Fredi noted that in the days ahead, she is bringing back Yoga in the Park once the weather warms up, for one class per week, and she’s also working on a new website to house everything about all of the classes she offers.

