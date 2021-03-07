SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Pork Chops on Sunday, Daily Specials, Dine-In and Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops as their special on Sunday, March 7. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is now re-opened for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, March 7 – Stuffed Pork Chops
- Monday, March 8 – Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, March 9 – Stuffed Peppers or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, March 10 – General Tso Chicken, 4 pc Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, March 11 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, or Chicken Parmesan
- Friday, March 12 – Fish
- Saturday, March 13 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
