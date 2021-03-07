State Police Seeking Information on Theft at Construction Site in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information on a theft at a construction site in Monroe Township.

Sometime between 10:35 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. on February 15, Clarion-based State Police responded to a burglary at a construction site on Holiday Inn Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The following items were taken from inside the property:

– Brass Strainers 3/4 inch, $2,500.00



– Copper wire spools, $2,000.00– Yellow DeWalt Radio 20V, $150.00

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 6, 2021.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.