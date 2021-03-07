Two Men Face Charges Following Brawl at Jenks Township Residence

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two men who were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a Jenks Township residence late last year.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Clark Dolfi and 28-year-old Michael James Bressan, both of Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:30 a.m. on December 8, 2020, Marienville-based State Police were notified, via 9-1-1, of an unresponsive male at a location in Jenks Township, Forest County.

It was reported his condition may have been a result of a motor vehicle crash that had occurred on Lamonaville Road.

At the scene, Michael Bressan and William Dolfi were both found sitting on the kitchen floor of the residence. Bressan had his head slumped forward and appeared to have several fresh injuries and was bleeding from several places on his face, while Dolfi was seated behind Bressan holding Bressan’s head still.

Dolfi was also covered in blood, which appeared to have come from Bressan, as no injuries were observed on Dolfi at that time, the complaint notes.

Another known male witness was then interviewed by police at the scene.

According to the complaint, the witness reported that Dolfi and Bressan had returned to the residence after crashing their vehicle, and they then entered into a physical altercation. The witness told police both men struck each other, though Bressan struck first. The witness also reported both men were under the influence of alcohol.

The following charges were filed against Bressan and Dolfi through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on March 4:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The following additional charges were also filed against Bressan:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Fail to Keep Right, Summary

– Fail to Use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Summary

– Fail to Notify Police Department of Accident, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Preliminary arraignments are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on May 25, with Judge Miller presiding.

