A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light south wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

