Clarion County Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths Since Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported two new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, March 5.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,708, and the death toll has reached 86.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,383 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 8, there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,518 new cases reported Sunday, March 7, for a two-day total of 3,176 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 950,161.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/08/21 – 1,658

03/07/21 – 1,518

03/06/21 – 2,789

03/05/21 – 2,757

03/04/21 – 3,028

03/03/21 – 2,577

03/02/21 – 2,564

03/01/21 – 1,628

02/28/21 – 1,945

02/27/21 – 3,361

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Friday, March 5

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4936 12 4948 116 Butler 14085 56 14141 372 (1 new) Clarion 2706 2 2708 86 (2 new) Clearfield 6384 66 6450 117 (2 new) Crawford 6433 36 6469 138 (2 new) Elk 2349 2 2351 36 (1 new) Forest 1383 0 1383 21 Indiana 5114 17 5131 160 Jefferson 2826 9 2835 90 McKean 3060 17 3077 64 (1 new) Mercer 8236 26 8262 242 (1 new) Venango 3392 24 3416 87 (3 new) Warren 2198 11 2209 98

There are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 6, there were 32 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7, there were 7 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:

254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 2,981,190 doses total through March 7:

First/single doses, 84 percent (2,029,732 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)



Second doses, 54 percent (951,458 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 114,008 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,948,020 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,443 cases among employees, for a total of 81,376 at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,610 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,126 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

