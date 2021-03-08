Clarion Women’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Close Season With Resounding Win Over Mount Aloysius

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team closed its season on a high note on Sunday afternoon, routing Mount Aloysius for the second straight game, this time by a 98-53 score.

Clarion got contributions from the entire roster in dropping the Mounties, including seven players in double-figure scoring.

Similar to Friday’s proceedings against the same opponent, the Golden Eagles dominated the glass against Mount Aloysius, out-rebounding them 45-31. That led to an incredible 50-16 advantage in points in the paint and an 11-5 edge in second chance points for Clarion. The Golden Eagles shot 55.1 percent from the field while holding the Mounties to a figure of 27.9 percent.

Seven different Golden Eagles scored 10 or more points, led by a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double by Allyson Kirby. Abby Gatesman had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Devon Adams finished with 14 points and eight caroms of her own. Olivia Boocks notched 11 points, while Ke’Airah Massiah, Emily Hegedus and Emily Brown all contributed 10 points apiece.

The Mounties came out stronger than they did in the previous meeting between the teams, taking a 6-0 lead on back-to-back three pointers in the first quarter. They held that lead until roughly the midpoint of the first period, when Gatesman sank a pair of free throws to put Clarion ahead 9-8. Things quickly got out of hand as the Golden Eagles embarked on a 16-0 run, holding the Mounties without a point for more than five minutes and without a field goal for the final 7:20 of the first quarter. Neely Whitehead stripped the ball from Zoe Harding and dished it to Hegedus for a fast break layup to make it 16-8, and the lead reached double-digits on the next possession when Massiah made a three-pointer at the 4:32 mark. Boocks and Brown made three-pointers on consecutive possessions to end the quarter and push the lead to 34-10.

Mount Aloysius broke their field goal drought with a jumper to start the second quarter, but the Golden Eagles quickly increased the lead back to more than 20 points. Heather Ansell made it a 30-point game near the end of the first half with a free throw as Clarion slowly stretched the lead to nearly 40 points in the third quarter. It finally hit that deficit at the 1:22 mark of the third when Whitehead took a pass from Brown and laid it in to make it 75-34. Ansell made a three-pointer at the 4:12 mark of the fourth quarter to make it 87-42, and there the deficit remained (more or less) for the remainder of the contest.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

