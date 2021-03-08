Comically Incorrect: Road Trip

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
SPONSORED BY
H&R BLOCK
Local Sponsor Spotlight
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions Available at Cousin Basils
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil
Featured Local Job: Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists
Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenter
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Hager Paving
Featured Local Job: Correction Officers
Featured Local Job: Clerical Position
Featured Local Job: Weekday Assembler
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc
Featured Local Job: Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, Teachers
Featured Local Job: Probation Officer I
Featured Local Job: Weekend Assembler
Featured Local Job: STI Nurse Program Coordinator
Featured Local Job: Full-Time and Part-Time Member Service Representatives/Tellers
Join the Explore Team: Editor-in-Chief
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Venango County News
Byham Opens New Chapter After Journey from Venango County to the NFL
SPONSORED: Ordered: 3-4-2021 Second to Ninth Graders Invited to ‘Project Ignite’ Creative Arts Camp at Clarion Center for the Arts
Clarion Federal Credit Union: Top Credit Union in PA and Top 1% in the Nation
Featured Local Job: Correction Officers
UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit Event Raises $2,600 for Family Who Lost Home to Fire
D9sports.com
Cranberry Boys Top Venango Catholic
Keystone Goes 2-for-2: Mar. 4 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
D9 Basketball Brackets Released
Redbank Valley Bests Brockway: Mar. 3 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
GANT: Brookville Stops Lady Tide, 50-28
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Romantic Winter Getaway Ideas
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Your Guide to Choosing The Perfect Room at The Inn at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Planning a Business Meeting? Call Deer Creek Winery!
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Gift Ideas for the Wine Lovers on Your Christmas List!
Deer Creek to Release Sugar Plum Spice Wine on Black Friday; Only Available for 3 Days
Comically Incorrect: Road Trip
Monday, March 8, 2021 @
12:03 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.