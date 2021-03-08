Details Release on One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Beaver Township late last month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:54 p.m. on February 25, I-80 westbound in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Richard B. Gomez, of Kings Park, New York, was operating a 2013 Nissan Sentra, traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert and then an embankment. The vehicle then came to a final rest in the median facing west.

Gomez was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.