Details Release on One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Beaver Township late last month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:54 p.m. on February 25, I-80 westbound in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Richard B. Gomez, of Kings Park, New York, was operating a 2013 Nissan Sentra, traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert and then an embankment. The vehicle then came to a final rest in the median facing west.

Gomez was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 6, 2021.


