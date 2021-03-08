Featured Local Jobs: Openings in Marienville, Titusville, Oil City and Endeavor
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Marienville:
Job Description:
Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5 a.m. -3 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3pm to 1:30am (4 10’s)
Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.
1st and 2nd Shift $10.75/hr
Duties:
- Sort, Count & Package material
- Follow safety protocol
- Maintain clean work space
Must have steel toes, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.
Send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
Titusville:
Job Description:
Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8 a.m. Paid 30 min lunch)
$10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)
Potential for temp to perm.
Duties:
- Pull material from slab
- Package material
- Label package for shipping
Must have steel toes, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.
Send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
Oil City:
Job Description:
Grinding and Sandblasting 1st shift $10/hr
Duties:
- Grind as needed
- Sandblast as needed
- Maintain safe, clean work space
Must have steel toes
Endeavor:
Lumber Handlers – Train on 1st, move to 2nd.
6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. training, then 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. M-TH
Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
$10.75/hr Paid Weekly
Duties:
- Oversee Boiler Ops
- Maintain clean and safe work area
- Lumber sorting and stacking
MUST HAVE:
- steel toe boots
- pass pre-employment screening
Send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
