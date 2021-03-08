Featured Local Jobs: Openings in Marienville, Titusville, Oil City and Endeavor

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Marienville:

Job Description:

Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5 a.m. -3 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3pm to 1:30am (4 10’s)

Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.

1st and 2nd Shift $10.75/hr

Duties:

Sort, Count & Package material

Follow safety protocol

Maintain clean work space

Must have steel toes, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Titusville:

Job Description:

Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8 a.m. Paid 30 min lunch)

$10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)

Potential for temp to perm.

Duties:

Pull material from slab

Package material

Label package for shipping

Must have steel toes, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Oil City:

Job Description:

Grinding and Sandblasting 1st shift $10/hr

Duties:

Grind as needed

Sandblast as needed

Maintain safe, clean work space

Must have steel toes

Endeavor:

Lumber Handlers – Train on 1st, move to 2nd.

6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. training, then 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. M-TH

Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$10.75/hr Paid Weekly

Duties:

Oversee Boiler Ops

Maintain clean and safe work area

Lumber sorting and stacking

MUST HAVE:

steel toe boots

pass pre-employment screening

Send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.