GANT: Breeden Conquers Special Burger Challenge for Japanese TV at Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub

Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_1248CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Japanese television production company and film crew recently made a return visit to Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

This time to film Darron Breeden, two -time Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub Burger Challenge winner, take on a special request challenge burger for TV Tokyo.

Breeden, from Charlottesville, Va., previously completed the Ye Old 69er Challenge in 2017, and then a tag-team challenge with friend Dan “The Killer” Kennedy on the 15-pound Mega Burger Challenge in 2018.

For the current filming, Breeden conquered a 12-pound burger for Japanese viewers. To add scale for the show, Denny’s Main Event 125-pound burger was presented after the challenge.

The production crew for TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System) first visited Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub in Oct. 2017.

More photos from the visit are available here.


