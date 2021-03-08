GANT: Breeden Conquers Special Burger Challenge for Japanese TV at Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Japanese television production company and film crew recently made a return visit to Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.

This time to film Darron Breeden, two -time Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub Burger Challenge winner, take on a special request challenge burger for TV Tokyo.

Breeden, from Charlottesville, Va., previously completed the Ye Old 69er Challenge in 2017, and then a tag-team challenge with friend Dan “The Killer” Kennedy on the 15-pound Mega Burger Challenge in 2018.

For the current filming, Breeden conquered a 12-pound burger for Japanese viewers. To add scale for the show, Denny’s Main Event 125-pound burger was presented after the challenge.

The production crew for TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System) first visited Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub in Oct. 2017.

