Jefferson County Man Faces Charges for Chasing Woman With Sword, Biting Her During Domestic Incident

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Brookville man who allegedly chased a woman with a sword and bit her on the thumb during a domestic incident.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Denver Tyler Rapp.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:47 a.m. on February 12, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on Caldwell Street. Police were advised that an individual involved in the incident was reportedly carrying a sword and had chased a victim through the residence.

At the scene, police found a known female victim coming down the steps, saying the man involved in the incident, identified as Denver Rapp, was in the upstairs room on the left. Police then order Rapp out and into another room, where he sat down.

According to the complaint, Rapp reported he wanted to be left alone, but the victim was “badgering” him. He said the victim had raised her hand at his face, so he bit her on the thumb, which drew a small amount of blood and caused minor bleeding.

Rapp explained the fight began over a situation involving visiting a close relative who is severely ill and not expected to improve, the complaint notes.

The complaint states that Rapp told police he had asked the victim to leave so that he could calm down, and said the victim continued “bothering” him, escalating the situation to the point where he went to another room and pushed the victim out. He noted it was during that time that the bite incident occurred.

Rapp stated that he did attempt to get the sword out, as a scare tactic to get the victim away from him, but broke it off of the wall by accident, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to the victim, who agreed with Rapp’s account and admitted she continued talking to Rapp rather than going away to allow him to calm down. The victim also admitted she did put her hand in Rapp’s face as he shoved her and then the bite incident occurred, according to the complaint.

Rapp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 10:58 a.m. on February 12, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

