Kindergarten Registration at Clarion Area Elementary School Set for March 25, 26

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kindergarten registration at Clarion Area Elementary School is scheduled for Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26.

A child is eligible for kindergarten if he/or she is five years old before September 1.

Enrollment packets are now available at the elementary school. Additional information will be provided when families pick up their packets.

Clarion Area Elementary School is located at 800 Boundary Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

If anyone has questions, please call 814-226-8118.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.