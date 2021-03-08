Early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, Paul E. Tutino, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 86 at UPMC Northwest Hospital. Paul was born August 6, 1934, to Joseph and Emma (Patz) Tutino.

He honorably served in the United States Army from September 1953 to August 1956. He married Edna (Zahn) Tutino on March 20, 1954, passing just before their 67th anniversary.

After serving his country, Paul ran and owned a contracting business with his two brothers until his retirement in 1994.

Paul enjoyed his time with his family and friends at their cottage in Zelienople, visits to Deep Creek, before ultimately retiring to his camp in Cooperstown, PA. He spent his years as a hardworking, tough love, no-nonsense man, instilling in so many an unmatched work ethic and the meaning of a hard day’s work.

After retiring, Paul spent his time fishing, hunting, gardening, watching football, and reading WWII books. His finest enjoyment came from his woodworking shop where he spent much of his time creating and sharing beautifully intricate, hand-crafted, wooden masterpieces with those that loved him.

Preceding Paul in death were his parents, Joseph and Emma Tutino; one brother, Joseph; and his two sisters, Marie and Regina.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Edna; his brother, David (Constance); his 5 children, Marlene Volkin (Bob), Paula Lynch, Edward (Judith), Vincent (Donna), and Annette Orban; along with 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Paul’s internment and memorial service will be held at a later date.

