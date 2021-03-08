 

Police Release Details of Crash on Route 322 That Injured Two People

Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6CLARION TWP., Pa. – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 322 that injured two people late last month.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:17 p.m. on February 26, on U.S. 322 near the intersection with Kingsville/CL School Road in Clarion Township.

Police say a 1996 GM Jimmy, operated by 60-year-old Cheryl L. Geist, of Summerville, was stopped in the westbound lane of U.S. 322 when it was struck from behind by a 2015 Subaru Impreza, operated by 33-year-old Jenalee B. Schenk, of Franklin. The rear of Geist’s vehicle then went into the opposing lane, where a 2014 Dodge Caravan, operated by 33-year-old Shane S. Lockwood, was traveling eastbound, and those vehicles collided.

Schenk’s vehicle came to a final rest in the westbound lane; Geist’s vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane; and Lockwood’s vehicle came to rest partially off the westbound lane.

All three drivers, a passenger in Lockwood’s vehicle, identified as 34-year-old Daren R. Redmond, of Leeper, and a passenger in Geist’s vehicle, identified as 59-year-old John G. Bain, of Summerville, were using seat belts.

Schenk and Geist both suffered suspected minor injuries.

Schenk was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Geist was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.

Schenk was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 6, 2021.


PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

