Richard Holt

Richard passed away surrounded by family on March 6, 2021, following health conditions. He was born in Ridgeway, PA, Dec. 15, 1933, to Carl and Mary Holt. He married Barbara E. Buggey on Sept. 17, 1955.

He graduated from Indiana state with a bachelor’s in education. He went on to receive his masters from Alfred university in New York.

Later received his doctrine credits at Delaware University.

Richard retired from Franklin Area High School Franklin, PA, as a Math teacher in 1992.

After retirement, Richard and his wife traveled together exploring every state by RV. They loved traveling, gambling, and playing BINGO together.

Richard and his wife bought a permanent home in Grove City 15 years ago.

He enjoyed the sunshine, fishing the Allegheny, hunting, reading, and being surrounded by family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Holt and their three children, Kristine Holt of New Jersey, Michelle Schneider of New Jersey, and Mary (Patsy) Berringer of Grove City; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, several brother in laws, a sister-in-law and a granddaughter, Courtney (Berringer) Lehner.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, PA, is assisting the family with the arrangements. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

