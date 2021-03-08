Clarion Federal Credit Union: Top Credit Union in PA and Top 1% in the Nation
The credit union that is ranked #1 in the state and in the top 1% in the nation is right in your back yard.
Our local area has a financial institution that truly stands out when it comes to caring about its members (customers). Clarion FCU has been ranked the top credit union in the state among its peers for 3+ years in return to the member. Its performance has driven its national ranking into the top 1%, as measured by Callahan & Associates. The Credit Union’s peer group consists of credit unions with assets between $100 million to $250 million.
“We are experiencing success in return to our members, which is the cornerstone of why credit unions exist. Our members are our owners/customers which makes it especially rewarding,” Mark Lauer, Chief Executive Officer, noted. “Our membership growth numbers are excellent and we hope more local folks take advantage of the credit union difference. It is great to see more and more people recognizing the difference and becoming members.”
“I’m happy to see local residents taking advantage of what our Credit Union offers. The difference between a credit union and a bank is a credit union is owned by its members; we work for you,” the Credit Union’s Board of Directors President, Deb Boyles added.
Clarion Federal Credit Union members enjoy low loan rates, higher rates on savings products along with low to no fees on accounts. A huge benefit is the Special Bonus Dividend given to members in each of the last 5 years. A cumulative total of $1.5 million dollars has been returned to our members. The Special Bonus Dividend is based on the member’s relationship with the Credit Union, the more the member does with the Credit Union the more they receive in Special Bonus Dividends.
“We are the only local institution that gives a portion of its income back to its customers. If your bank isn’t sharing its profits with you – bring your accounts to an institution that is,” Lauer said.
The Credit Union wants you to become a member and experience the difference. Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school, or does business in Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, or Forest Counties can become a member. We’ve made it easy to join, you can start your membership application by going to: www.clarionfcu.org.
