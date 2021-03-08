SPONSORED: Daily Food & Drink Specials Continue at Allegheny Grille
FOXBURG, Pa. – Stop by the Allegheny Grille for amazing food specials, March-themed drink specials, and breakfast on Saturday and Sundays.
Dine-in and enjoy a beautiful view of the Allegheny River or carry out. Also, don’t forget that Allegheny Grille offers FREE delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. within 15 miles.
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their Lent, daily, and weekend specials.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Breakfast is the most important meal of the deal and the Allegheny Grille will be serving breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Allegheny Grille will be featuring these drinks the entire month of March!
Mint Martini – Cream de Menthe, Kahlua, and heavy cream
Luck of the Irish – Baileys, Rumchata, and milk – topped with marshmallows
St. Patty’s Margarita – Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curaçao, sours, margarita mix, and pineapple juice
Fuzzy Leprechaun – Peach Schnapps, Vodka, Blue Curaçao, orange juice, and pineapple juice
Irish Mule (not pictured) – Jameson, ginger beer, and lime juice
Add green to any beer!!!
The Allegheny Amber is back. Enjoy 5.25 pints all day, every day.
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in and has added some new items to the menu. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus
New Hours:
Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
