SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Now Offers a Certified Parkinson’s Program – Ordered 3-3-21

SENECA, Pa. – Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that causes movements to become smaller and less coordinated than normal.

It also affects balance, coordination, and posture. These changes can diminish a person’s confidence, speed, and safety with common tasks.

But, there is a research driven, highly structured and effective treatment program known as LVST Big that can help. This program can only be administered by a certified practitioner. And now – at West Park Rehab in Franklin, Kevin Cheung, DPT is a certified Parkinson’s LVST Big therapist.

Research on LSVT Big has domented improved rating on tests of motor function in people with Parkinson’s disease following treatment.

Improvements include:

Faster walking with bigger steps

Improved balance

Better movement in the torso

Reduced risk of falling

LSVT Big treatment consists of 16 individual, 1 hour sessions, with a Certified LSVT Big certified Physical Therapist. Treatment is performed 4 consecutive days a week for 4 weeks. Training will be given to improve functional skills personalized to each patient and home exercises will be taught to accelerate progress.

LSVT BIG effectively trains improved movements for any activity, whether “small motor” tasks like buttoning a shirt or “large motor” tasks like getting up from sofa or chair or maintaining balance while walking. The treatment improves walking, self-care and other tasks by helping people “recalibrate” how they perceive their movements with what others actually see.

This program has been used globally by certified therapists with success.

Click here to view a video of a Norwegian man who received treatment through the LSVT Big Program.

This program can be useful in nearly all stages of the disease but is best if started sooner versus later.

This program can be useful in nearly all stages of the disease but is best if started sooner versus later.





