State Police Calls: Theft of Lost Property, Criminal Mischief, Found Keys

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft of Lost Property

Around 12:44 p.m. on March 3, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft of lost/mislaid property at a location in the Staples Plaza on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the property included a black/brown wallet with miscellaneous cards valued at $10.00 and an envelope of cash in multiple denominations totaling $862.00.

The victim is listed as a 43-year-old Sigel woman.

The suspect is listed as a 73-year-old Clarion woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at a location on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, sometime between noon on February 26 and 10:00 a.m. on February 27.

Police say a 2015 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2015 Dodge Dakota were involved in the incident.

The victims are listed as a 60-year-old Madison Township woman and a 61-year-old Rimersburg man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Found Property in Farmington Township

Around 1:01 p.m. on March 3, Clarion-based State Police investigated a set of keys found on Arnold Avenue in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

If anyone is missing vehicle keys, contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

