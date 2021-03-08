Evan Thomas Tate, 28, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early evening of Friday, March 5, 2021.

Born May 27, 1992, in Franklin, he was a son of Melvin V., Jr. and Kelly Ann (Robertson) Tate; they survive him. He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Throughout his life, Evan held various positions around the area, from being a Cook in the Fast-Food industry and more recently was an Independent Contractor.

An avid outdoorsman, Evan could often be found in his spare time camping, kayaking, fishing and hunting. He also loved music and attended many concerts and music festivals. He was a member of the New Life Family Worship Center.

Those that knew Evan knew of his big heart and infectious personality. Never a day went by that he wasn’t bringing joy, helping others, or sharing love to his family and friends, as they were the most important aspect of his life.

In addition to his parents, Evan will be forever remembered by his fiancée, Amber Sakalousky of Franklin; his brother, Melvin V. Tate, III of Franklin; his sister, Ashley Tate of Erie; his half-sister, Elena Richards-Tate of St. Johns, MI; his step-brother, Preston Morgan of Franklin; his two step-sisters, Shaniqua Law of Laurel, MD, and Vivian Morgan of Franklin; and by his numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Evan was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 12 pm to 1 pm.

A Celebration of Life honoring for Evan will be held privately for the family.

A livestream of Evan’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 1 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Evan will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

To help defray funeral costs, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

