Ronald J. “Curly” Wolbert, 64, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a nearly 3-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He was born on January 6, 1957, in Venango County; a son of the late Charles and Grace Hoover Wolbert. Curly married the former Pamela A. Schmader on May 1, 1982, who survives. He worked as a Laborer at Commodore Homes, retiring after 36 years. One of his greatest joys was spending time in the woods hunting with his grandson. Curly also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, shed hunting, and attending auctions, flea markets, and car shows. He was truly an amazing husband, father, and friend to all, and would help anyone who was in need.

Curly is survived by his loving wife, Pamela of 38 years; two daughters, Katie Standish and her husband, Adam, of Knox and Kayla Beck and her husband, Corey, of Clarion; and his three wonderful grandchildren, Ethan Neiswonger of Knox and Baylor and Liam Beck, both of Clarion.

He is also survived by his five siblings, Jean Steele and her husband, Steve, of Lucinda, Diane Gross and her husband, Mark, of New Bethlehem, Karen Mazzocchi and her husband, Sal, of Clarion, Larry Wolbert and his wife, Karen, of Lucinda, and Randy Wolbert and his wife, Nancy, of Lucinda, along with several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Curly was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Clancy Schmader. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion, with services to follow at noon in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest, as well as AseraCare Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UPMC Northwest Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

