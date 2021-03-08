Toby Hill Bar and Grill Reopens Despite Challenges and Music Royalties

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Toby Hill Bar and Grill is giving it another try, opening on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. after closing for nearly a year due to COVID-19.

(Photo: Sarah and Will Northey, of Toby Hill Bar and Grill, talk about challenges.)

“We closed the entire restaurant right before St. Patrick’s Day of last year,” said General Manager Sarah Northey in an interview with exploreClarion.com on Friday.

“We tried to open in June with two days a week, only selling beers, but our sales were so dismal that we just couldn’t keep up. We’ve basically been closed for almost a year.”

Sarah’s husband Will and his family have owned the Clarion spot located on North 5th Avenue since 2007, and their 14th anniversary is next week. It’s no secret that the bar and restaurant was for sale, and a buyer was interested right before the pandemic started, and the sale fell through.

The new hours are tentative to see how the business goes.

While Toby serves alcohol, the spot has always been popular for its food under different names and owners.

“We actually pride ourselves on our food,” continued Sarah. “We don’t really care if they get drinks or not. We want to serve food, and we try to do a good job, and people like what they eat.”

There are now the normal precautions that come with the opening.

“We put up the signs for COVID, and we ask our employees to wear masks and patrons wear masks inside. Pretty much all we ask is just be respectful of each other.”

The family business gets help from Will’s mother and her husband and Will’s brother.

“Now we have about eight or nine (employees) since we’re only open three days a week,” said Sarah. “We don’t need as many when we were open seven days a week. If they raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, we will probably have to let some of them go.”

Sarah likes working with the customers.

“Absolutely. I’ve been in the foodservice industry since I was 14 years old. I keep trying to leave, but it just always finds me. I’m 31. I mean you’re always going to have a job if you know how to serve and you know how to bartend.”

Although everyone is aware of the impact of COVID-19 on the operation of businesses, a small restaurant like Toby Hill is also facing another problem: Music licensing demands from national organizations.

Entertainment is a natural attraction for bars and restaurants, but efforts by SESAC (Society of European Stage Authors and Composers), BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), and ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) to enforce royalty fee licenses for music performed in public require owners of the performance venues to pay an annual licensing fee. According to the licensing groups, a fee is owed for copyrighted music performed, even if it is karaoke or a cover band.

“(The) music licensing company has made it really difficult for bands to play unless you pay them a bunch of money, and we don’t want to pay them the royalties on some songs,” said Will. “They’ve come in here and threatened us before about having bands and tried to tell us what we’re not allowed to do and threatened us with like bills that were unpaid even though we don’t have an account with them. So, we had to cease and desist music for a little while.”

“It ended up being like it was like a yearly payment of somewhere around two grand, maybe even a little bit more,” said Will. “We can’t afford it.”

Licensing companies and representatives are taking a more active approach to collect fees. Recent changes in Facebook have pushed for the removal of some music and even churches are being notified that they owe some royalties on songs.

Nevertheless, Will thinks he might have found a loophole in the music tax. He is a musician and has recorded about 12 songs, and his friends have also written their own rock ‘n roll songs, so the house band will perform those at the bar for entertainment.

“You know, I would have to at least hope ‘the man’ is not going to sue me because of that.”

Will and Sara, who live in an off-the-grid tiny house out in Brookville without electricity, raise chickens and have a big garden.

“We’ve been there full-time for about two years. It started out as a project, and now we have lots of animals. We like our independence, and I get nervous when ‘the man’ comes in to tell me what to do.”

Even though Will thinks the year off was one of the best years of his life, he likes the new hours.

“I was starting to resent this place when we were open seven days a week. That’s too much. It was killing me and my wife, and this is just a good way to reshuffle.

“If we can get it to work, I’m okay with pulling the ‘For Sale’ sign out of the front yard. We will see. I just think it’s literally up to 100 percent right now whether or not ‘the man’ comes in and tells me I’m not doing something right.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.