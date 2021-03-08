 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Tractor-Trailer Rollover Closes One Lane of State Route 68

Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 07:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

D1F84E28-19A6-4867-8961-D9F40CF6143FMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One lane of State Route 68 was closed on Monday evening in Monroe Township following a tractor-trailer rollover.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call came in Monday at 5:52 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle accident on State Route 68 near its intersection with Old Town Road.

856EA849-96BA-4E00-8CC5-AEAA0DB01740

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of State Police in Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the lane was closed to remove the tractor-trailer from the roadway.

No further details have been released.

PSP Clarion are expected to release the details of the crash shortly.

69AD5BA1-F8B5-4550-AC5B-2083D8747F87


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.