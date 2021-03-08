UPDATE: Tractor-Trailer Rollover Closes One Lane of State Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One lane of State Route 68 was closed on Monday evening in Monroe Township following a tractor-trailer rollover.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call came in Monday at 5:52 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle accident on State Route 68 near its intersection with Old Town Road.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of State Police in Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the lane was closed to remove the tractor-trailer from the roadway.

No further details have been released.

PSP Clarion are expected to release the details of the crash shortly.

