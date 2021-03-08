 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit Event Raises $2,600 for Family Who Lost Home to Fire

Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image0SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A special event held by UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit raised $2,600.00 for a family who lost their home to a recent fire.

(Pictured: Kelly Harris, Melissa Sweitzer, Austin Bernard, and Debbie Bernard.)

The Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle was held in the cafeteria of the UPMC Northwest from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5.

156252184_10226239139430617_4485666072361537532_n

The $2,600.00 in proceeds from the event went to benefit the Bernard family, who lost their Seneca home in an electrical fire that occurred on February 7.

Kelly Harris and Melissa Sweitzer presented the money to Austin and Debbie Bernard on Saturday, March 6.

image2

RELATED:

UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit Holding Fundraiser for Family Who Lost Home to Fire

Fire That Destroyed Seneca Home Caused by Electrical Short

Seneca Home Destroyed by Fire


