UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit Event Raises $2,600 for Family Who Lost Home to Fire

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A special event held by UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit raised $2,600.00 for a family who lost their home to a recent fire.

(Pictured: Kelly Harris, Melissa Sweitzer, Austin Bernard, and Debbie Bernard.)

The Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle was held in the cafeteria of the UPMC Northwest from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5.

The $2,600.00 in proceeds from the event went to benefit the Bernard family, who lost their Seneca home in an electrical fire that occurred on February 7.

Kelly Harris and Melissa Sweitzer presented the money to Austin and Debbie Bernard on Saturday, March 6.

