A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

