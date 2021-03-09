 

Blaine C. Kriebel

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aSJLq2VaZvzVgxBlaine C. Kriebel, 84, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021.

Born May 10, 1936 in West Monterey, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Edmerle and Dorothy Lineman Kriebel.

He was graduate of Redbank Valley School and attended Oakland Church of God in Distant.

Mr. Kriebel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was retired from PennDOT after 35 years of employment.

He enjoyed camping, traveling and loved his dog, Buster.

His survivors include his brothers, Carl (Linda) Kriebel, Grant (Jerrie) Kriebel and Larry (Ruby) Kriebel; his sisters, Marcella Anthony, Janet (Jim) McCauley, Joan (Brian) Taylor and Judy (Jim) Hook; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Denny Beldin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene, John, Gerald and Richard; and a sister, Betty.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public services held for Mr. Kriebel at this time. Furlong Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

A private graveside committal service will be held for the family at Oakland Cemetery in Distant, PA.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


