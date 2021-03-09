Charges Filed Against Area Man Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against an area man who was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Erie.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Matthew Aaron Haefner, of Parker, on Friday, March 5.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police initiated an investigation on February 26 after a known female victim reported her vehicle, a black 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, had been stolen.

The victim told police that she had given Matthew Haefner her keys in order for him to bring her vehicle to her, but Haefner never arrived with the vehicle, and when the victim returned home several days later, she found that her vehicle was gone.

According to the complaint, Haefner was then stopped by the Erie Police Department in the City of Erie while operating the victim’s vehicle on March 5.

The following charge was filed against Haefner through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

