Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Healthy Tuscan Chicken

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Check out this healthy chicken recipe!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil
1 each medium green, sweet red, and yellow peppers, julienned
2 thin slices prosciutto or deli ham, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

-Sprinkle chicken with pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, brown chicken in oil. Remove and keep warm. In the same skillet, saute peppers and prosciutto until peppers are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Add the tomatoes, broth, basil, oregano, and chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


