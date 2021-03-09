Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Healthy Tuscan Chicken

Check out this healthy chicken recipe!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon pepper



2 tablespoons olive oil1 each medium green, sweet red, and yellow peppers, julienned2 thin slices prosciutto or deli ham, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

-Sprinkle chicken with pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, brown chicken in oil. Remove and keep warm. In the same skillet, saute peppers and prosciutto until peppers are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Add the tomatoes, broth, basil, oregano, and chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170°.

