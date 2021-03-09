Donna J. Etzel, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.



Born in Oil City, on February 10, 1929, she was a daughter to the late James and Florence Thompson Williams.

She was an Oil City Senior High School graduate. After high school, Donna was employed by Woolworth’s Department Store. Later, Mrs. Etzel also worked as a manager for P&G Carwash, a residential aide at Polk Center, and a teacher’s aide with Intermediate Unit IV.

On June 26, 1950, Donna married George William Etzel. They shared 42 years of marriage together until George’s death on November 8, 1992.



Mrs. Etzel was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Oil City, but due to her declining health she was unable to attend in recent years. Donna also attended Christ Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir.



Donna was a proud mother and grandmother and she enjoyed creating memories by traveling with her family and spending time at their camp on Kibbe’s Island.



Donna had many hobbies including fishing, reading, yard and garage sale treasure hunting, and swimming. In her recent years, she started to do adult coloring books, bingo, and became a crossword enthusiast.



Surviving are four children; George W. Etzel II of Franklin, Kathy Keil and husband John of New Kensington, Amy McCauley of Shippenville, and Patty Tommasi of Ephrata; and 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are three siblings: Larry Williams, Michael Williams, Dora Nageli, and many nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents and husband, George, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Diane Etzel, and two brothers, Randall Williams, and William Williams.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, at 1 pm at Rynd Farm Cemetery located on Cemetery Road in Oil City, by the entrance of Oil Creek State Park.



All arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Home, Inc., located at 110 Petroleum St., Oil City PA, 16301.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

