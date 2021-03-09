Featured Local Job: Full-Time Custodian

North Clarion County School District has an anticipated Full-Time Custodian position.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a letter of application, resume, child abuse clearance, criminal clearance, FBI clearance, letters of reference, and other related credentials to:

Steven Young, Superintendent

North Clarion County School District



10439 Route 36Tionesta, PA 16353

EOE

Deadline: March 19, 2021

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.